Nikki Tamboli’s brother Jatin Tamboli passes away due to Covid-19

Adv.

Nikki Tamboli recently held a puja at her residence praying for her brother Jatin’s recovery from Covid-19.

She took to Instagram to mourn the demise of her brother and penned a heartbreaking note.

wrote, “We didn’t know that this morning god was going to call your name.. In life we loved you dearly In death we do the same It broke our hearth to lose you You didn’t go alone For part of us we went with you The day god called you home You left us beautiful memories Your love is still our guide And though we cannot see you You are always by our side Our family chain is broken And nothing seems the same But as god calls us one by one The chain will link again (sic)”

Adv.

She further wrote, “You are always loved immensely and never forgotten. May your soul Rest in peace!! i miss you dada (sic).”Chek out the post below.