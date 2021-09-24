Nikki Tamboli’s a fan of Chunky Pandey, shakes a leg with him

- Advertisement -

This weekend on Zee Comedy Show, we will see the popular Bollywood actor Chunky Pandey entertain us with his interesting anecdotes and witty responses as he appears as a special guest during this Sunday’s episode.

Chunky’s comic personality and applause-worthy jokes are all set to entertain the audience. Moreover, bringing her own special sense of humor within the team will be the popular actress Nikki Tamboli who will be seen as a guest comedian only for the weekend episode.

While the hilarious acts put up by all the comedians coupled with the witty reactions and comments of our Laughing Buddha Farah Khan left everyone in splits during the shoot, it was Chunky Pandey and Nikki Tamboli’s dance moves that entertained everyone.

Not only did she impress everyone with her performance as a model roaming in Goa during a special act, but she also went on to request the special guest Chunky Pandey to join her on the stage so that she could shake a leg with the actor. In fact, Nikki sizzled as she danced along with Chunky Pandey on Saath Samundar Paar. Their impromptu act was entertaining as well as hilarious.

Nikki Tamboli also mentioned, “I am a fan of Chunky Pandey, so it was great dancing with him. I had come on Zee Comedy Show as a guest comedian when Chunky ji was a special guest. We wanted to do something fun, so we did an impromptu dance act. I truly had a great time on the show.”