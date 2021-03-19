ADVERTISEMENT
TV News

Nikki Tamboli tests Covid positive

"Bigg Boss 14" housemate Nikki Tamboli took to social media on Friday to announce that she has tested Covid-19 positive.

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

“Bigg Boss 14” housemate Nikki Tamboli took to social media on Friday to announce that she has tested Covid-19 positive.

The actress quarantined herself at home and asked those who came in contact with her recently to get tested.

“I have been tested COVID positive early this morning. I am self quarantined, and taking all the precautionary measures and medications on my doctor’s advice. I request all the people I have come in contact with in these past few days to get tested too. I will forever be grateful for all your love and support. Please be safe, wear your mask always, sanitise your hands regularly and maintain social distancing. Love and light. Nikki Tamboli,” she posted.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nikki has lately been shooting for an upcoming music video where she will share screen space with actor Arradhya Mann.

She was one of the top three finalists of “Bigg Boss 14”.

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleI-League: Arrows look to end season on a high
Next articleUnicorn launches NCR's largest Apple Premium Reseller store
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik’s grand party with fellow contestants Abhinav Shukla, Nikki Tamboli and Arshi Khan; Abhinav and Arshi are seen dancing...

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Bigg Boss 14 contestants Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, Nikki Tamboli, Arshi Khan, Rahul Mahajan, Naina Singh who had a gala time
Read more
News

A true Fighter Rubina Dilaik lifts the trophy of Bigg Boss 14

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Rubina Dilaik entered the Bigg Boss house with her real-life husband Abhinav Shukla and won many hearts as well as won the trophy of Bigg Boss 14.
Read more
News

Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik: Already missing the house

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik says she is already missing the house where she stayed for over 100 days.
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Realme GT Neo to launch on March 31

Affordable OnePlus 9R launch in India on March 23

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 19 (IANS) In addition to the two much-anticipated smartphones at its upcoming launch event on March 23, OnePlus will also...

Unicorn launches NCR's largest Apple Premium Reseller store

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 19 (IANS) Unicorn, that sells Apple products under the brand name UNI in the country, on Friday launched the...

Nikki Tamboli tests Covid positive

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
"Bigg Boss 14" housemate Nikki Tamboli took to social media on Friday to announce that she has tested Covid-19 positive.

I-League: Arrows look to end season on a high

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Kolkata, March 19 (IANS) Indian Arrows will look to cap their second phase of the I-League campaign on a high as they aim...

Having to win 5th T20I good preparation for T20 WC: Stokes

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Ahmedabad, March 19 (IANS) It is good for England in the run-up to the 2021 T20 World Cup that the final match of...
ADVERTISEMENT

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates