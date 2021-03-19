Nikki Tamboli tests Covid positive

ADVERTISEMENT

“Bigg Boss 14” housemate Nikki Tamboli took to social media on Friday to announce that she has tested Covid-19 positive.

The actress quarantined herself at home and asked those who came in contact with her recently to get tested.

“I have been tested COVID positive early this morning. I am self quarantined, and taking all the precautionary measures and medications on my doctor’s advice. I request all the people I have come in contact with in these past few days to get tested too. I will forever be grateful for all your love and support. Please be safe, wear your mask always, sanitise your hands regularly and maintain social distancing. Love and light. Nikki Tamboli,” she posted.

Nikki has lately been shooting for an upcoming music video where she will share screen space with actor Arradhya Mann.

She was one of the top three finalists of “Bigg Boss 14”.