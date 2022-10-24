scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
TVNews

No respite from work for Elnaaz Norouzi this Diwali

By Glamsham Bureau

Actress Elnaaz Norouzi shared how she will have a working Diwali this time around and will spend most of the festive season travelling in countries such as Thailand, Sri Lanka and Dubai. “I will be really busy around Diwali this year with events and shoots. I will be travelling around Asia and will spend the days attending events for Diwali in other countries. I’ll probably celebrate it with my friends in Dubai.”

“Diwali is surely a time for love and warmth and I use this time to reconnect with friends and plan meetups.”

Talking about how she feels about the festival of lights, she said: “Lights, decorations, gatherings, and some amazing foods are the few things that come to my mind when I think of Diwali. I love how everyone comes together to celebrate the festival of lights and the feeling of unity and closeness it adds to the environment.”

“For me it’s the best time of the year to meet all of the friends I never get the time to meet and wear all my favourite sarees and lehengas. I love it!”

On the work front, Elnaaz was last seen on the screen in the Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani and Neetu Kapoor-starrer ‘JugJugg Jeeyo’. She also has Made In Heaven Season 2 in her kitty.

Previous article
Anxiety disorders has no effect on vaccine hesitancy: Study
Next article
India reports 1,334 fresh Covid cases, 16 deaths
CELEBRITY GALLERY

Tejasswi Prakash Wayangankar

Rashami Desai

Karan Kundrra

Hina Khan

- Advertisment -

Related Posts

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US