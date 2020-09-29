Nora Fatehi defends Terence Lewis thanks him for remaning poised and dignified

Advtg.

Nora Fatehi has been a judge on the show as a substitute for actress Malaika Arora after the latter tested positive for coronavirus.

Recently a video of Terence Lewis allegedly touching co-judge Nora Fatehi went viral on social media, the actress has come out in support of the noted choreographer.

In the clip from the dance show, which has Nora Fatehi and Terence Lewis as judges, it can be seen that Terence is touching Nora inappropriately.

Terence Lewis posted a picture on Instagram where he can be seen carrying Nora in his arms. The photograph is from the dancing show India’s Best Dancer of the time when both the judges performed together.

When Terence shared an Instagram post clarifying the situation, Nora commented on his post and wrote, ‘Thank you Terrence! I’m glad you have not let it bother you and you have remained poised and dignified!’ Adding how her co-judges on the dance reality show, Geeta and Terence have always been so respectful and accepting, Nora wrote, ‘It’s been a great life learning experience! Stay blessed’.

