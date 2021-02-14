ADVERTISEMENT
TV News

Nyra Banerjee: There’s a difference between showing romantic intimacy and sex scenes

TV actress Nyra Banerjee said she doesn't like content where physical intimacy is added for grabbing eyeballs and has no context to the story

By Glamsham Editorial
ADVERTISEMENT

Television actress Nyra Banerjee, who is currently seen playing the role of a phone sex operator in the web series ‘Hello Jee’, said she doesn’t like content where physical intimacy is added for grabbing eyeballs and has no context to the story.

Talking to IANS about her web series and the unnecessary addition of steamy scenes, Nyra said,”I have seen a lot of web series which have unnecessary intimate scenes. I was very clear that this (‘Hello Jee’) series should not only be about sex and such scenes should only be there if they are justified by the script. In ‘Hello Jee’, I am a phone sex operator but I am not doing any unnecessary intimate scenes. I believe that if there is a certain thing that a storyteller cannot justify, then even an actor cannot perform it well and it’s not needed to be shown unnecessarily.”

The actress prefers every scene to have a proper context to the story.

ADVERTISEMENT

“You don’t believe in showing detailed sex in any film unless that a very important factor and the story is based on it. There’s is a difference between showing romantic intimacy and a blatant sex scene. I like the romantic ones which don’t look vulgar. In my show, all our scenes are shown in flashbacks only as a reference that there was a past. Nowhere it has been shown to grab eyeballs nor have we used it in our trailers,” the actress shared.

Talking about her web series, Nyra said the concept of the story was built keeping in mind the concept of digital stories.

“‘Hello Jee’ is unique because we all know that web series need to be edgy for it to be different from TV serials and movies and having edgy content is also very important to get the audiences glued to the screen and wait for the second season. They would also then through word of mouth spread that it is a good series. By edgy, I meant it need not be sexual or intimate,” the actress said.  –ians/ym/khz/

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleMovie Review | To All The Boys: Always And Forever: Is about feel-good cliches
Next articleLana Condor: ‘To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before’ has been integral to how I’m today
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Nyra Banerjee: I like to play edgy characters

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Actress Nyra Banerjee likes to try different projects to test herself, and says she likes to portray edgy characters.
Read more
News

Teaser out: ALTBalaji breaks stereotypes with ‘Womance’ in web series HELLLO JEE!

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Hinting at the naughty and the nice that the show is made of, the teaser gives us a look at all the endearing characters...
Read more
News

Nyra Banerjee to star in social thriller web series

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Jan 13 (IANS) Actress Nyra Banerjee will front the cast of a social thriller web series titled Helllo Jee.Nyra will be seen essaying...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Bigg Boss 14 Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin's performance on Valentine's Day

Bigg Boss 14: Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin’s performance on Valentine’s...

Glamsham Editorial - 0
It was the last day of the connections to be inside the "Bigg Boss" house, and since it was Valentine's Day, Aly Goni was lucky to be celebrating it with Jasmin Bhasin.
Hina Khan celebrates bae Rocky Jaiswal’s birthday in style

Hina Khan celebrates bae Rocky Jaiswal’s birthday in style

Adaa Khan: Doing a music video takes me to a different...

Bigg Boss 14: Disha Parmar to accept Rahul Vaidya’s proposal on...

Bigg Boss 14 | Bipasha Basu | Rubina Dilaik

Bigg Boss 14: Bipasha Basu cheers for strong girl Rubina Dilaik

Bigg Boss 14 Aly Goni and Rakhi Sawant get into an ugly argument

Bigg Boss 14: Aly Goni and Rakhi Sawant get into an...

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021