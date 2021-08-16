Ohmkar ‘thrilled’ to host ‘Mayaadweepam’ again

- Advertisement -

Ohmkar is all set to anchor the upcoming season of the popular adventure-based gaming show for children ‘Mayaadweepam’. He says that the show holds a special place in his heart.

The show’s teaser was released on Monday making the grand announcement.

- Advertisement -

Talking about anchoring the show again, the actor said, “I am thrilled that we are back with another season of ‘Mayaadweepam’, engaging with the latest generation once again! ‘Mayaadweepam’ has a special place in my heart as it was my first ever production that also gave rise to OAK Entertainment. Everything I am today, by name and fame, I owe it to the show and the channel.”

The game show’s format is based on a treasure hunt on the fictional island of Mayaadweepam. Enthusiastic contestants take up tasks to find the treasure. Ohmkar says that the new season will have interesting additions.

- Advertisement -

“The USP of the show is the larger-than-life concept, theme and characters, including the contestants and myself. Mayaadweepam will serve to be a visual treat in every entertainment aspect, along with the grand sets,” he says.

‘Mayaadweepam’ will air on Zee Telugu.