On Hrithik Roshan’s b’day, Sandeep Kumaar recalls his debut in actor’s movie as background dancer

As Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan celebrates his 48th birthday on Monday, TV actor Sandeep Kumaar remembers his debut in showbiz as a background dancer in a song from Hrithik’s movie ‘Bang Bang’ back in 2014.

Sandeep is currently seen as an antagonist in TV shows ‘Tera Mera Saath Rahe’ and ‘Thapki Pyar Ki 2’.

The TV actor, inspired by Hrithik on his birthday, says: “I’m a Hrithik fan and I always look up to him to groom myself, my acting and dancing skills. In 2014 first time I saw him in Manali, I was mesmerised and that’s the year when I found the opportunity to work along him as a background dancer in the song ‘Uff mere dil mein thodi khali si jagah thi’ from Bollywood movie ‘Bang Bang’.”

Sandeep who also acted in Bollywood movies like ‘Racket’ and ‘Jabariya Jodi’ learned a lot on becoming an actor from Hrithik.

He reveals: “I learned to bring emotions in my dance moves by watching him, learned to bring perfection and also marked that apart from being talented we need to be technically strong in front of the camera.”

Sandeep has earlier featured in shows like ‘Bahu Begum’ and ‘Manmohini’.