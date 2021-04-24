Pankit Thakker misses attending weddings

Adv.

TV actor Pankit Thakker, who is currently seen in the show “Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha”, says while he misses going to real weddings, he’s having a ball ‘attending’ the fictional one he is currently shooting for.

“It’s been two years approximately and I haven’t attended a real wedding due to the pandemic. But now when we are shooting for a wedding sequence it’s helping me enjoy that ‘shaadi waali’ feeling. I do miss attending weddings and also the special food (laughs). I wish the pandemic ends soon and I’m invited to a real wedding,” informed Pankit.

The actor is shooting in Goa, after shooting in Mumbai was stalled owing to the rising cases of Covid-19.

Adv.

“The situation as of now is quite sensitive and we all are worried. We are safe in Goa and shooting, just to make sure we can entertain our audience in such a depressing situation,” he says.

Pankit is known for featuring in popular shows like “Kabhii Sautan Kabhii Saheli”, “Dill Mill Gayye” among others.