Pankit Thakker praises co-star Ridhima Pandit

Actor Pankit Thakker, who is currently seen in the TV show ‘Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha’, feels that his ‘Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant ‘ co-star and ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ contestant Ridhima Pandit has always come out strong from personal battles.

He shares: “Ridhima is a rock star. She has been through so much in her life in these past few years that truly reveals she has a never-give-up attitude. I have worked with her and the amount of love she has had for her mother and the kind of turbulent personal life she has, truly hats off to her that she has come out so strong from each of her personal battles.”

Pankit sees her as a winner of ‘Bigg Boss OTT’. “It’s obvious that after what she has been through she might be taking hormonal pills as it is not easy to be in her shoes. But she is a winner all the way and she will leave no stone unturned to win ‘Big Boss OTT’,” he adds.

Rooting for her, Pankit says: “She is extremely talented and hardworking and she is someone who is born to be a star. She is the perfect combination of beauty with brains, she knows how to handle people strictly and also with love. She knows her goals clearly and is not apologetic about it and she goes after them with full force.”

Pankit has also featured in shows like ‘Kumkum – Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan’, ‘Dill Mill Gayye’, ‘Kabhii Sautan Kabhii Sahelii’ among others.