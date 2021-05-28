Adv.
Param Singh: Cooking is a stress-buster

Param Singh is fond of cooking, and loves to indulge in the activity whenever he wishes to unwind

By Glamsham Bureau
Actor Param Singh is fond of cooking, and loves to indulge in the activity whenever he wishes to unwind from his hectic schedule.

“I find cooking to be therapeutic. Over the years, cooking for myself has become a form of self-care. Furthermore, cooking is a great stress-buster because it serves as a creative outlet for me,” he says.

The actor adds that he started pursuing his hobby of cooking last year.

“I started actively cooking last year during lockdown. I’d say I make pretty good pasta, stir-fry veggies, and even Indian food – dals, biryanis and the likes. Cooking helps me forget the worries of the world and teaches me to live in the moment,” says Param, popular as Ahaan Malhotra in the Sony Entertainment Television show “Ishk Par Zor Nahi”.

