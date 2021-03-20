ADVERTISEMENT
TV News

Param Singh: Don’t think OTT decreases TV viewership

"Ishk Par Zor Nahi" lead actor Param Singh does not believe OTT is eating into television space.

By Glamsham Bureau
Param Singh
Param Singh
ADVERTISEMENT

“Ishk Par Zor Nahi” lead actor Param Singh does not believe OTT is eating into television space.

“I don’t think OTT decreases TV viewership or vice-versa. I think everything is picking up these days. The OTT viewership has increased because of lockdown and the wide variety of content. Everyone has smartphones and internet access these days, so they watch content on OTT,” Param said.

The actor, who has made a mark as Ahaan Malhotra on “Ishk Par Zor Nahi”, has also worked in web series such as “Holycross” and “Tadap”. He feels TV still has a loyal set of audience.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Those who like to watch TV still watch it. If your content is good, people will watch it, no matter the medium,” he says.

Param agrees with the growing opinion that social media has become an important tool for surviving in showbiz today. The actor says casting for shows is done based on the number of followers an artiste has.

“I feel social media is an essential tool today. A lot of casting is done on the basis of the number of followers you have. You endorse brands and make money and you can get a lot of work through social media,” he says.

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleSuresh Raina recalls 'surreal experience' of World Cup 2011 win
Next articleSaiyami Kher misses the beach life
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Param Singh to play lead role in ‘Ishk Par Zor Nahi’

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Television actor Param Singh will soon be seen in the show Ishk Par Zor Nahi
Read more
News

Adaa Khan, Param Singh, Mrunal Jain and other TV actors share their New Year Plans

Glamsham Editorial - 0
I'm going to Dharamshala Mcleodganj for four days with my close friends. I have heard a lot about it !! I'm really looking forward to exploring Himachal. There would be snowfall too. The very thought of snow has perked up my spirit
Read more
News

Ekta Kapoor introduces a new MONSTER

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Ekta Kapoor is rising high on the TRP charts. Ekta Kapoor is rightly called the czarina of Indian television. From films, digital space and television, the leading producer have transformed the spaces for the audience to get the best of content.
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

What makes Anand Gandhi put in years to start a project?

Rupert Grint slams JK Rowling’s comment on transgenders

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
'Harry Potter' actor Rupert Grint, has spoken up against author JK Rowling's comment on transgender people.

Kirti Kulhari: Now there is healthy competition…

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Kirti Kulhari feels if Bollywood has started experimenting lately, it is all thanks to OTT

Worrying decline in health of Gen X, Y in US: Study

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
New York, March 20 (IANS) There is a worrying decline in the mental and physical health of recent generations as compared to their...

Little stress a day good for your brain

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
New York, March 20 (IANS) Some people report feeling no stress at all, but there may be downsides to this feeling of feeling...

Suspend Uber’s facial recognition checks in UK: Drivers’ union

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
London, March 20 (IANS) A drivers union in the UK has called for Microsoft to suspend the use of its facial recognition technology...
ADVERTISEMENT

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates