Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma star in 'Rang lageya' video

Mumbai, March 17 (IANS) The hit “Bigg Boss 13” pair of Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma star in the new music video “Rang lageya”. The video is shot in Kashmir and showcases the power of love.

The song is sung by Mohit Chauhan and Rochak Kohli. It is composed by Kohli on lyrics penned by Kumar.

“Rang Lageya is equal parts emotion and celebration. It’s a celebration of love in all its colors — and I couldn’t be happier that such a song has come to me. This is a winner all the way,” says Paras.

Mahira adds: “I am so excited for Rang lageya. Other than the fact that the song is an absolute gem, I loved the character I portrayed in the video. It’s a simple story that has been shown, but an important one with the message of giving second chances to one’s self and acceptance by all. I am really looking forward to the response of my fans to this one.”

Paras and Mahira have been part of music videos such as “Baarish” and “Ring”.

–IANS

