Parineeta Borthakur plays Bengali characters on-screen

By Glamsham Editorial
Parineeta Borthakur plays Bengali characters on-screen
Parineeta Borthakur (pic courtesy: instagram)
Actress Parineeta Borthakur has played Bengali characters in TV shows, and says she likes it.

She is currently seen playing the protagonist in the show “Gupta Brothers Chaar Kunware from Ganga Kinaare”.

“I enjoy playing Bengali women. This (‘Gupta…) is for the second time. I’m an Assamese, and Bengali culture is very close to ours, so it’s very easy to portray. Earlier I had played a Bengali character in ‘Swaragini,” she said.

“For the upcoming track, I’ll be dressing up like Manjulika (Vidya Balan’s character from Bollywood movie ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’). I will also be seen performing on the movie’s famous song – ‘Mere dholna’,” she added.

Despite the horror element, she has promised that the audience will see “very good comedy in the upcoming track”.

“We are not recreating the track of the movie. Gupta Brothers are not scared of ghosts, but of girls,” said Parineeta, best known for featuring in TV shows like “Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani”, “Pritam Pyare Aur Woh” and “Swaragini”.  –ians/nn/sdr/

