Parineeta Borthakur excited about small screen return

By Glamsham Editorial
Actress Parineeta Borthakur is excited to return to the television screen with a new show.

The actress was last seen in the 2018 TV show “Bepannah”. She has now joined the cast of “Gupta Brothers: Chaar Kunware From Ganga Kinare”.

“I’m excited to return to the screen. I wanted to come back with something different. This show is something that I am really looking forward to and the role makes the long wait worth it,” she said.

Without revealing much about her role, she said: “I feel blessed that I am not stereotyped. I have done different roles, and this one is entirely different and I am really excited about this show.”

She promised the show will be a treat to watch.

“People will laugh and find the missing fun back. This whole year has been difficult due to the pandemic. The show will be so refreshing,” she said.

Parineeta is known for featuring in TV shows like “Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani”, “Pritam Pyare Aur Woh” and “Swaragini”. –IANS/nn/vnc/bg

