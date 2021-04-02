'Pavitra Rishta' actor Purru wants to play negative characters

ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, April 1 (IANS) After working in shows such as Pavitra Rishta, Beintehaa and Naamkarann, actor Purru is keen on playing an antagonist. He says negative characters have many layers to explore.

“From a good boy to grey character, I have tried a lot of different roles on screen be it on television or Bollywood. Now, with OTT, I’m keen to explore negative characters. There are a lot of variations when it comes to defining an antagonist. As an actor I want to challenge myself and I wish to leave a benchmark with my roles,” he says.

Purru has also been a part of films such as Band Baaja Baaraat and Bhoomi. In fact, he shared the screen with his mother, actress Vibha Chibber, in Bhoomi.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I have seen my mom playing different roles and doing her homework at home. She is very hardworking, she prepares herself the best before facing the camera. And it is always fun to watch her. Even if I watch her movies today. I don’t get bored. She inspires me. I wish we both share screen space someday again and for a longer duration,” he said.

Purru is currently part of the web series, Love J Action.

–IANS

ADVERTISEMENT

anj/vnc