HomeTVNews

Pawandeep, Arunita of ‘Indian Idol 12’ fame to perform on ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2’

The wedding ceremony sequence of 'Ram' (Nakuul Mehta) and 'Priya' (Disha Parmar) in 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2' will have a 'Sangeet' celebration

By Glamsham Bureau
Pawandeep, Arunita to perform on 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2'
Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal _ pic courtesy- instagram
- Advertisement -

The wedding ceremony sequence of ‘Ram’ (Nakuul Mehta) and ‘Priya’ (Disha Parmar) in ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2’ will have a ‘Sangeet’ celebration in which ‘Indian Idol 12’ winner Pawandeep Rajan and first runner-up Arunita Kanjilal give a performance for the on-screen couple.

Pawandeep Rajan talks about the same and he shares: “When we went on the sets, it seemed like they are amongst the people we already know. Everyone from the cast and crew were so gracious and kind to us, especially Nakuul and Disha! Being a part of their celebrations is an honour for me. You will see some magical moments that will be created on-screen.”

- Advertisement -

So, there will be a perfect Bollywood scene for the audience and the show makers have tried to make it perfect by adding special performances.

Accompanying Pawandeep Rajan is singer Arunita Kanjilal. Sharing her experience Arunita says: “‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain’ is my all-time favourite show. In addition to that, I love anything and everything related to weddings. So, imagine my delight at being a part of this special sequence on the show. The entire atmosphere on the sets had great wedding vibes and we really enjoyed being a part of it.”

- Advertisement -
Source@pawandeeprajan
Previous articleSpotify poised to overtake Apple Podcasts this year: Report
Next articleSapna Thakur’s new look ‘maid’-to-order on ‘Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti’
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

OTT REVIEWS

WORLD NEWS

SOCIAL COUNTER

1,065,427FansLike
43,862FollowersFollow
6,241FollowersFollow
57,519FollowersFollow

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology.

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv