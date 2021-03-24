ADVERTISEMENT
Payal Dev & Yasser Desai release ‘Bepanah pyaar’

Composer-singer Payal Dev and singer Yasser Desai's first musical collaboration, titled 'Bepanah pyaar' released

By Glamsham Bureau
Composer-singer Payal Dev and singer Yasser Desai’s first musical collaboration, titled “Bepanah pyaar” was released on Wednesday. Payal Dev, who has composed the song, says it is about unconditional love one has for their partners, kids and parents, which is highlighted by the lyrics of veteran Shabbir Ahmed.

“(The song) was composed and produced long time back but we were looking for the right platform for its release,” says Payal Dev.

“Yaseer has a great voice and he has done a wonderful job on this song. Having talented actors Surbhi and Sharad in the video just added a whole new depth to the song and I hope everyone enjoys the track as much as we did in creating it,” Payal adds.

“I am grateful to have gotten a chance to sing alongside Payal Dev. It a beautiful love song and the video has turned out to be fabulous. It was great experience recording and shooting with the team on this track,” Yasser says.

The music video features actors Surbhi Chandna and Sharad Malhotra, who reunited on screen post their successful appearance in popular TV Show “Naagin 5”. This is the first tome the two actors appear in a music video. Directed by Arif Khan, the video narrates a tale of love, treachery and action.

“This is my first music video and I am glad to be in ‘Bepanah pyaar’, which is beautifully sung by Payal Dev and Yaseer Desai. It was a refreshing experience and I am positive that the song will be much loved by everyone,” says Sharad Malhotra.

“Sharad and I have received tremendous love and affection during our television show. They loved our on-screen chemistry. It really feels amazingly special to get back together and share screen space once again. Personally, this being my very first music video, I was super excited about this opportunity and enjoyed every moment of shooting for it,” says Surbhi Chandna.

