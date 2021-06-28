Pearl V Puri breaks his silence, artist extend their support!

Adv.

They say while the going get’s tough, the tough get’s going. In this case, being Pearl V Puri is not an easy task. The talented actor who is a heartthrob amongst his fans has been lately going through one of the toughest phases of his life.

The actor was recently granted bail after his accusation in alleged rape and molestation case. Apparently, Pearl was arrested for the alleged incident which took place in 2019 during the shoot of his television show, ‘Bepanah Pyaarr’. The girl is the daughter of an actor, who was Pearl’s co-star.

Breaking his silence on the internet Pearl V Puri came up with a post pouring out his pain and anguish. He had written, “Life has its own way of testing people! I lost my Nani few months back, then on her 17th day I lost my dad. Post that my mother got diagnosed with cancer and then this ghastly accusation.”

The note further reads, “Last couple of weeks were grueling for me like a nightmare. I was, overnight, made to feel like a criminal. All of this in the midst of my mother’s cancer treatment, it shattered my sense of security, making me feel helpless.”

“I am still numb. But I felt it’s time to reach out to my friends, fans and well-wishers who’ve showered me with their love, support and concern. Thank you for keeping faith in me and I am a firm believer of #Satyamevjayate. I trust in the law, judiciary of my country & God up there. Please keep your duas coming,” concludes the message.

The comment section was filled with his fans and television artists extending their support. These included Arjun Bijlani, Divya Khosla Kumar, Akanksha Puri, Aadil Abedi, Karanveer Mehra, Abhishek Malik!

Akanksha Puri: “We are always with you Pearl !! Don’t ever feel you are alone , we are in this with you !! Stay strong !! God bless you always 🤗 #satyamevajayate 🙏”

Ishita Dutta Sheth: “You will get through this Pearl…

The truth shall come out… Hoping everything goes back to normal soon….I know how much u and your family are going through… With u always 🙏🙏🙏”

Arjun Bijlani: ” 🙏🙏 “

Suyyash Rai: “Waqt ki sabse achi baat hai, woh badal jaata hai “ 😇”

Karanveer Mehra: “🙏🙏🙏🙏 stay strong this too shall pass 🙏🙏🙏”

Aadil Abedi: “Sending lots of love 🧡”

Suyyash Rai: “Mera Abeer ❤️ love u bhai”

Shraddha Arya: “🙏🏻🙏🏻”

Tanvi Thakker: “Just a call away always 😇”

Abhishek Malik: “❤️❤️🙏”

Mohit Kathuria: “Always there for U🙌”

Divya Khosla Kumar: “Pearl we all know what the truth is & how those Shameless people made you a scapegoat in their own personal matters …Really hope u get justice at the earliest🙏”

Anita Hassanandani: “❤️❤️❤️”

Aamir Ali: “❤️”

Vindhya Tiwary: “❤️❤️ 🙏🙏”

Sakett Saawhney: “🤗”

Dheeraj Dhoopar: “Dhyan rakh apna ♥️”

Deepak Wadhwa: “Take care buddy!”

Zaara Yesmin: “Everything wil b alright pearly ✌🏼stay strong 💪”

Puneett Chouksey: ” 🤗🤗🤗🤞🤞 “

Pavitra Punia: ” ❤️❤️🙌 “

Aparna Dixit: “This too shall pass!! We all are with you 🙏🏻 You will come out stronger”

Vishakha Raghav: “❤️🙏🏻”

Aditi bhatia: “Stay strong ❤️”

Haarsh Limbachiyaa: “Stay strong brother 🤗”

Pooja Banerjeee: “🙌”

Hina Khan: “#SatyamevJayate ❤️”

Dolly Sidhu: “With you strongly.. ❤️❤️”

Rohit Choudhary: “Stay strong bhai 🤗 ❤️”

Mreenal Deshraj: “❤️❤️❤️”

Nikki Sharma: “you are probably the strongest person i know. hang in there 💪🏼”

Chetna Pande: “Stay strong 🙏🏻❤️ #satyamavejayate”

Vikaas Kalantri: “🙏🏻🙏🏻”

Yashika Aannand: “Just take care of yourself @pearlvpuri ! We all are here to support u ! Don’t worry take care of aunty , everything is gonna be ok ♥️🧿 #justicewillprevail”