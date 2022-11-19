scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
TVNews

'Phool Khile Hain Gulshan, Gulshan' hostess, actress, Tabassum passes away

By Glamsham Bureau
'Phool Khile Hain Gulshan, Gulshan' hostess, actress, Tabassum passes away
'Phool Khile Hain Gulshan, Gulshan' hostess, actress, Tabassum

Veteran Bollywood actress Tabassum – who hosted the iconic television (talk show) series “Phool Khile Hain, Gulshan Gulshan” on Doordarshan for two decades, has passed away following a massive cardiac arrest, her son Hoshang said here on Saturday. She was 78.

Rushed to a private hospital after she suffered chest pain, Tabassum breathed her last around 8.40 p.m. on Friday, he said.

She is survived by her son, and other relatives including her brother-in-law and actor Arun Govil, famous for playing Ram in Ramanand Sagar’s TV serial “Ramayan”.

“Her funeral rites were also completed late last night itself,” Hoshang said.

Previous article
Multicoin expects FTX contagion to grip crypto industry for weeks
Next article
Indian men's hockey team leaves for Australia tour for five-match series
CELEBRITY GALLERY

Sidharth Shukla

Malavika Mohanan

Karan Kundrra

Kriti Sanon

- Advertisment -

Related Posts

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US