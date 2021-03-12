'Pinjara Khubsurti Ka' takes a five-year leap

ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, March 12 (IANS) The TV show Pinjara Khubsurti Ka takes a time leap of five years on friday night’s episode, and will explore a new chapter in the lives of the protagonists, Mayura and Omkar. The two were blessed with a baby girl, Tara, with whom Omkar flees right before the leap.

Riya Sharma, who plays Mayura, says Tara, who is five after the leap, will change a lot of things in the couple’s lives.

“Pinjara Khubsurti Ka is a show that has grown from strength to strength. A heartening story of obsession, beauty and love, it has resonated deeply with viewers. While the show so far showcased Mayura and Omkar’s endearing story that was full of drama, it will now open up a new chapter as their daughter Tara enters their lives and changes a lot of things. It’s going to be an entertaining journey and I’m quite excited about this new phase,” she says.

The role of Tara is being essayed by Saee Rewadikar. Pinjara Khubsurti airs on Colors.

–IANS

