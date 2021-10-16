Nishant Malkhani: Playing a father made me want to become one someday

- Advertisement -

Ex-Bigg Boss contestant Nishant Malkhani essays the character of a father in the show ‘Rakshabandhan: Rasaal Apne Bhai Ki Dhaal’. Although he has played a father previously in ‘Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega’, the current show is his first full-fledged role as a parent.

Talking about portraying fatherly emotions on-screen, he said, “This is the first time I have done a full-on fatherly role with two little kids, and honestly, I think it was a beautiful experience as I realized how much I love kids and how much I would love to be a father someday. So thanks to ‘Rakshabandhan…’ for making me realise that I can become a father someday.”

At the beginning of the show he played Umed Pratap Singh, a single father of two kids – Rasaal and Shivraj. When asked if there were any apprehensions about playing a father on-screen, he said, “My character was of course a father to two kids but he is a really handsome man with royal Rajasthani looks. I think Umed Pratap Singh is one of the most good-looking characters that I have ever played.”

After Umed’s death, the show takes a leap and Nishant is then seen as Shivraj. Talking about being able to play both son and father on-screen he said, “I never thought I would get to explore this opportunity because usually this happens to the female leads of a show.”

Nishant also has two music videos in the pipeline which will be out soon.

Talking about how music videos easily reach a lot of people, he said, “If the song becomes a hit, the video can go viral. Also, everybody loves music, everyone loves good songs. So, I think that’ll increase my audience by manyfold. For now let us hope that my songs do well when they come out.”