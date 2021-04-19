Adv.
Playing Ahilyabai inspired child star Aditi Jaltare to study harder

Aditi Jaltare, who plays the role of Ahilyabai Holkar in the show 'Punyashlok Ahilyabai', says she has imbibed a lot from her on-screen avatar

By Glamsham Bureau
Child actor Aditi Jaltare | news agency pic
Child actress Aditi Jaltare, who plays the role of Ahilyabai Holkar in the show “Punyashlok Ahilyabai”, says she has imbibed a lot from her on-screen avatar. The current track showcases how young Ahilya wants to be educated and gain the ability to make informed decisions. Aditi says the character’s eagerness to learn has also made her more dedicated.

“Ahilya’s eagerness to learn and study has filled me with a new sense of vigour and dedication towards my education. At a time when women were bound by certain norms, Ahilya had the courage to dream, hope and voice out her wishes,” says Aditi.

She adds, “It’s so inspiring and I am now all the more dedicated, focused and devoted to my studies. The show Punyashlok Ahilyabai has helped me in unparalleled ways.”

Aditi says that she makes sure to regularly finish her school work.

“I try to make sure that even though I am shooting, I am up to date with my classes and homework,” she says.

“Punyashlok Ahilyabai” airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

