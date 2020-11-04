Pooja Banerjee keeps a Karwa Chauth fast while shooting for Kumkum Bhagya

Advtg.

Zee TV’s popular fiction show Kumkum Bhagya has been an audience favourite courtesy its intriguing plot and the authentic portrayal of relatable characters like Abhi (Shabbir Ahluwalia), Pragya (Sriti Jha), Rhea (Pooja Banerjee), Ranbir (Krishna Kaul) and Prachi (Mugdha Chapekar). Post lockdown, the show returned with fresh twists, giving the audience something exciting to look forward to. In fact, the show saw several new entries as well, including that of Pooja Banerjee who is seen playing the role of Rhea Mehra. Since her entry, she has created a lot of drama, especially in Ranbir, Prachi and Pragya’s life.

While the ongoing pandemic may have dampened the vibrant festive spirit, actress Pooja Banerjee has been finding a way to keep the festivity within her alive. The actress has been spending some considerable time bonding with the Kumkum Bhagya team and very recently also celebrated Navratri and Durga Puja with her dearest team of co-actors. With Karwa Chauth being celebrated today, Pooja is retaining her yearly ritual of fasting while shooting on set through the day, only to fulfil the Karwa Chauth customs with her hubby, Sandeep. In fact, the latter is also be fasting along with her like every year and the duo eagerly look forward to celebrating the festival this year with the same gusto and positivity.

As Pooja Banerjee revealed, “Every year I keep a fast on Karwa Chauth and this year as well, I’ll be doing the same. In fact, I usually shoot on Karwa Chauth and this year too, I am shooting for Kumkum Bhagya. However, I do plan to wrap up early and after doing the puja, me and my husband will simultaneously break our fast together. To be honest, Sandeep doesn’t prefer for me to keep fasts, but I still do, and hence, he also joins along. It’s like our little tradition now.”

Talking about her plans for this year, Pooja mentioned, “I have never celebrated Karwa Chauth with my family, it has always been with friends. We all do the puja together and our husbands spend time with each other while we friends chit-chat and then after the Puja, we all eat dinner together. I have known them from the time when I was back in Nagpur and we stayed close even after shifting to Mumbai, so this festival is quite special and we plan to continue our yearly tradition this year as well, but obviously with absolute precautions.”

While Pooja Banerjee celebrates Karwa Chauth on the sets of Kumkum Bhagya as well with her husband and friends, wait and watch how Rhea brings a new twist in Abhi, Pragya, Ranbir and Prachi’s life.