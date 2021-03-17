Shweta Shetty brings 90’s back with ‘Jalne Mein Hai Mazaa’!

ADVERTISEMENT

Whether you were a 90’s baby or not, you’ve heard of Shweta Shetty who redefined the Indian pop music genre and was among the few who ushered in the trend of independent music.

The stunning artist who gave us hits like Johnny Joker, Deewane Toh Deewane Hai, Dilli Ki Sardi, Dil Tote Tote and Mangta Hai Kya has had a whirlwind journey- she got married and moved to Hamburg. After taking a break from the limelight and living in the Northern Germany for 20 years, Shweta Shetty returned to Mumbai and is back with a special track that she’s wanted to release ever since 1994.

Titled Jalne Mein Hai Mazaa, Shweta hopes to have audiences relive the happier 90’s by putting a disco/house spin on a classic ballad, in her signature style.

Interestingly, Shweta Shetty first heard this song through a chance encounter. Composed by Salim Suleiman, it was love-at-first-note and the artist wanted to release it right after the blockbuster success of her Johnny Joker album. 26 years later, she is now realizing that dream as ‘Jalne Mein Hai Mazaa’ will be available for audiences to enjoy.

If there’s one thing you can expect from the talented singer, it’s an out-of-the-box music video and this one too promises to be just as interesting. Shot in Goa, over a record time of 6 hours, ‘Jalne Mein Hai Mazaa’ will see Shweta doing some challenging aerial acrobatic choreography, glimpses of which have already taken social media by storm.

The best in the business were involved in the making of this video – Directed by Fahd Shah, ‘Jalne Mein Hai Mazaa’ was also cinematographed by Shiraz Bhattacharya, the drummer from Pentagram who has shot popular music videos in the past. If that wasn’t all, Shweta Shetty was choreographed in the song by Tino Sanchez, who has also worked with everyone from Jennifer Lopez to Celine Dion among other international artists.

Talking about the song says Shweta Shetty, “It was love at first note for me with this one. ‘Jalne Mein Hai Mazaa’ was composed by Salim-Sulaiman in 1994. I wanted it to be my second release after Johnny Joker but had to wait 26 years to release it. I want people to relive the 90’s and give them a reason to dance after the terribly grim year we’ve had. I can’t wait to show audiences the disco/house version of this beautiful song as life comes a full circle for me.”

‘Jalne Mein Hai Mazaa’ is re-created by Addy S from Shweta Shetty’s album, Shweta The New Album. Produced as a ballad by Salim-Sulaiman Merchant in 1994, the song will now release on Sony Music and all music channels this Friday, the 19th March, 2021.