ADVERTISEMENT
TV News

Shweta Shetty brings 90’s back with ‘Jalne Mein Hai Mazaa’!

By Glamsham Editorial
Shweta Shetty brings 'Jalne Mein Hai Mazaa'!
Shweta Shetty brings 'Jalne Mein Hai Mazaa'!
ADVERTISEMENT

Whether you were a 90’s baby or not, you’ve heard of Shweta Shetty who redefined the Indian pop music genre and was among the few who ushered in the trend of independent music.

The stunning artist who gave us hits like Johnny Joker, Deewane Toh Deewane Hai, Dilli Ki Sardi, Dil Tote Tote and Mangta Hai Kya has had a whirlwind journey- she got married and moved to Hamburg. After taking a break from the limelight and living in the Northern Germany for 20 years, Shweta Shetty returned to Mumbai and is back with a special track that she’s wanted to release ever since 1994.

Titled Jalne Mein Hai Mazaa, Shweta hopes to have audiences relive the happier 90’s by putting a disco/house spin on a classic ballad, in her signature style.

ADVERTISEMENT

Interestingly, Shweta Shetty first heard this song through a chance encounter. Composed by Salim Suleiman, it was love-at-first-note and the artist wanted to release it right after the blockbuster success of her Johnny Joker album. 26 years later, she is now realizing that dream as ‘Jalne Mein Hai Mazaa’ will be available for audiences to enjoy.

If there’s one thing you can expect from the talented singer, it’s an out-of-the-box music video and this one too promises to be just as interesting. Shot in Goa, over a record time of 6 hours, ‘Jalne Mein Hai Mazaa’ will see Shweta doing some challenging aerial acrobatic choreography, glimpses of which have already taken social media by storm.

The best in the business were involved in the making of this video – Directed by Fahd Shah, ‘Jalne Mein Hai Mazaa’ was also cinematographed by Shiraz Bhattacharya, the drummer from Pentagram who has shot popular music videos in the past. If that wasn’t all, Shweta Shetty was choreographed in the song by Tino Sanchez, who has also worked with everyone from Jennifer Lopez to Celine Dion among other international artists.

ADVERTISEMENT

Talking about the song says Shweta Shetty, “It was love at first note for me with this one. ‘Jalne Mein Hai Mazaa’ was composed by Salim-Sulaiman in 1994. I wanted it to be my second release after Johnny Joker but had to wait 26 years to release it. I want people to relive the 90’s and give them a reason to dance after the terribly grim year we’ve had. I can’t wait to show audiences the disco/house version of this beautiful song as life comes a full circle for me.”

‘Jalne Mein Hai Mazaa’ is re-created by Addy S from Shweta Shetty’s album, Shweta The New Album. Produced as a ballad by Salim-Sulaiman Merchant in 1994, the song will now release on Sony Music and all music channels this Friday, the 19th March, 2021.

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleRedmi launches X series Smart TVs at Rs 32,999
Next articleHuawei to charge royalty for use of its patented 5G tech
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest News

Bollywood salutes artistes, technicians of film, TV industries via song

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Bollywood celebrities like Anupam Kher, Salim-Sulaiman and Sukhwinder Singh have joined hands for a song that salutes artistes, technicians and workers of film and TV industries.
Read more
News

Singing in films always been on Dalip Tahil’s mind

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Veteran actor Dalip Tahil has been part of musicals and recently sang live with a band in Mumbai. He says he always wanted to sing in films, but it never materialised.
Read more
News

Salim-Sulaiman-Ameya Dabli come together This New Years Eve

Glamsham Editorial - 0

Plan this New Year’s Eve with your family and loved ones! Groove to a heady mix of popular chart-buster Bollywood music as the country's best musical duo Salim-Sulaiman, collaborate with ace entertainer Ameya Dabli to create a heady concoction of retro, jazz, fusion and dhamaal entertainment! 

Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

I-League: Arrows look to end season on a high

Having to win 5th T20I good preparation for T20 WC: Stokes

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Ahmedabad, March 19 (IANS) It is good for England in the run-up to the 2021 T20 World Cup that the final match of...

IOA complains of no information on vaccination from Govt

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
By Navneet SinghPanaji (Goa), March 19 (IANS) With just four months to go for the Tokyo Olympic Games, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA)...

I-League: Chennai, Aizawl look for maximum points

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Kalyani, March 19 (IANS) Chennai City and Aizawl FC are both safe from relegation and will be looking for a good finish to...

All England Open: Ashwini-Sikki lose in quarter-finals

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Birmingham, March 19 (IANS) Indian women's doubles pair Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy lost in the quarter-finals of the All England Open...

Sriram, Disha emerge champions at AITA U-16

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Bengaluru, March 19 (IANS) Vaibhav Krishna Sriram and Disha Santosh Khandoji emerged as the champions in the boys and girls under-16 categories respectively...
ADVERTISEMENT

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates