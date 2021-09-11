HomeTVNews

Popular Kerala TV actor Ramesh Valiyasala found hanging

Hugely popular Malayalam TV star Ramesh Valiyasala was found dead under mysterious circumstances on Saturday, said industry sources.

By Glamsham Bureau
- Advertisement -

Hugely popular Malayalam TV star Ramesh Valiyasala was found dead under mysterious circumstances on Saturday, said industry sources.

He was found hanging in his house near here and the police have registered a case of unnatural death and have commenced a probe.

- Advertisement -

Ramesh had two days back returned from shooting from a location for his latest project.

He was one of the most popular and busy TV serial actors in the state and has also acted in films.

- Advertisement -

Ramesh soon after his college days along with his friends took to the drama stage and for the past 22 years he has been a very busy actor.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleMovie Review | Kya Meri Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai: A curious tale that grows on you
Next articleTelugu actor Sai Dharam Tej stable, say doctors
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

OTT REVIEWS

WORLD NEWS

SOCIAL COUNTER

1,066,063FansLike
43,698FollowersFollow
6,194FollowersFollow
57,530FollowersFollow

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology.

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv