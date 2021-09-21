- Advertisement -

The sixth season of Dance+ has made a splendid comeback after 2 years. After watching the power-packed performances from the talent across the country, Super Judge Remo D’Souza had a tough time selecting the top 12 contestants of the show. Taking everyone by surprise, Remo selected a top 15, instead of the usual 12.

This week, the God of Dance, Prabhu Deva will grace the sets of Dance+ Season 6 with his larger-than-life opening that leaves everyone in awe. To make the grand premiere challenging, Prabhu Deva gives captains Shakti Mohan, Punit J Pathak and Salman Y Khan special elements, with which they have to create a dance form. His advice to the Captains – Take it easy, but make the performance crazy.

The host, Raghav Juyal, who is known to add his own flavour to the show, comes up with a special request from the audience – he takes a jibe at Super Judge Remo and the dance maestro Prabhu Deva, saying that the pair have been asking contestants to make it crazy, but asks if they’re prepared to do something crazy for the viewers!

He swiftly then pulls the two ace dancers for a challenge and calls for a dance-off between Remo D’Souza and Prabhu Deva. Raghav splits the captains, and himself, two teams. Team Remo is represented by Salman and Shakti, while Team Prabhu Deva features Raghav and Punit.

The Dance-off begins as the song Muqabala plays. Owning the stage, Remo goes first, giving viewers a glimpse of why he’s helmed the Super Judge of the show. Dancing maestro Prabhu Deva follows next, leaving everyone on the stage praising his moves and calibre. The captains, and host Raghav, take the dance-off a notch higher with their spell-binding performances. The face-off culminates in a spectacular fashion with a performance by Remo, Prabhu Deva, Salman and Punit dancing on Muqabala.