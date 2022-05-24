Pracheen Chauhan says he's found a brother in Sharad Kelkar

- Advertisement -

On Brother’s Day, actor Pracheen Chauhan, who was previously seen in TV show ‘Shaadi Mubarak’, reveals about finding a brother in co-actor Sharad Kelkar who will be next seen in ‘Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga’.

He says: “I’m really lucky to have Sharad around me as a brother. This is one among the best relationships I made being part of this showbiz industry over the years. In fact his wife Keerti (Gaekwad Kelkar) and I acted opposite each other for a TV show ‘Sindoor Tere Naam Ka’ and Sharad was also part of this show. I met him on the sets for the first time. And now we three are like a family.”

Pracheen continues and shares that he is fond of Sharad and finds a lot of inspiration from him.

He adds: “Sharad and Keerti have showered me with so much love, affection and care over the years. They have literally pampered me like a kid and I’m so grateful to have them in my life. They are so much of inspiration for me. Sharad has been the true definition of ‘A friend in need is a friend indeed’ He has stood by me like a rock in the most difficult times of my life. I can proudly say he is a brother to me now and I’m very fond of him. He’s a gem of a person.”

Pracheen is also known for featuring in shows ‘Kyun Hota Hai Pyarrr’, ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay’, and ‘Kutumb’ among others.