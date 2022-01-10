Pracheen Chauhan sticks to vegan diet for ‘Veganuary Month’

- Advertisement -

As January is celebrated as ‘Veganuary Month’, actor Pracheen Chauhan who was previously seen in ‘Shaadi Mubarak’ has challenged himself to follow a vegan lifestyle for the month.

‘Veganuary’ Month is celebrated to encourage people especially non-vegans to try out vegan diets and make it part of their lifestyle.

He says: “I personally wanted to challenge myself and to pursue a vegan lifestyle in the month of January. And I’m enjoying it and feeling great about it. There are so many amazing ways that veganism can improve our lives with fantastic health benefits, less stress on our environment, more efficient ways to use our resources, and many more.”

Revealing his diet plan, the actor, also known for featuring in shows ‘Kyun Hota Hai Pyarrr’, ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay’ and ‘Kutumb’, shares: “A vegan diet can be one of the healthiest ways to live. Plant-based diets I consume for the month contain plenty of fresh fruits and vegetables, whole grains, beans, legumes, nuts and seeds. Because vegan diets often rely heavily on these healthy staples, they tend to be higher in vitamins, minerals, phytochemicals, and fibre. Healthy vegan diets are abundant with vitamins B1, C, and E, folic acid, magnesium, and iron while also being low in cholesterol and saturated fats.”

Pracheen is currently seen playing Abhimanyu in the web show ‘Pyar Ka Punch’.