‘Paramavatar Shri Krishna’ actor Prateik Chaudhary says he is happy to be part of Gul Khan’s upcoming show ‘Sindoor Ki Keemat’. The actor will be seen playing the pivotal role of ‘Ashwin Awasthi’.

Prateik has grabbed this opportunity after two years and this is also one of the reasons he is excited.

He says: “I keep on doing episodic shows and web shows but daily soaps, that too with very good makers of the Indian television industry like 4 Lions Films, I am doing it for the first time.”

Sharing more about his on-screen character, he adds: “I am playing the character of ‘Ashwin Awasthi’, he is the parallel lead of the show. Ashwin Awasthi is a younger son of Awasthi family. He shares a very good bond with his big brother Arjun (Shehzad Sheikh) and his family. He is the Laxman to Arjun (his big brother). Despite being aware that ‘Arjun’ is his adopted brother, he can do anything for him. ‘Ashwin’ helps his father in family business but he is not as successful as ‘Arjun’ and happily lives under the shadow of his big brother. The entire Awasthi ‘khandan’ (family) also loves him and pampers him like a kid.”

When asked about the trends that he can see in the daily soaps these days, he comments: “Earlier there used to be more content on women empowerment, family drama, religious and historical shows but very limited sci-fi shows or specially reality shows but now I can see more of sci-fi and reality shows which are actually running very successfully with good TRP ratings.”

Actors are often concerned about their looks and they put lot of effort also but Prateik feels that beside looks, hard work and talent also plays an important role in acting. “Looks are very important for playing a particular role, where the character demands. Rest it is not that important. Most important is talent. By looks you can reach a basic level but if you want to crack the audition and also want to reach the top, it’s only your talent, craft, hard work, consistency and sacrifice.”

On if he is willing to do a reality show and he quips: “The only reality show I would love to do if I ever get the opportunity is ‘Bigg Boss’, only because of Salman Khan.”

He concludes on his goals in life: “My career goal is to do good projects with well-known makers and team and entertain audiences as much as possible and make some space in their hearts.”