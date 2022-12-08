Priyanka Chandel: I was awestruck upon seeing Ekta Kapoor (on recollecting first day of ‘Meri aashiqui tumse hi’)

Priyanka Chandel who rose to fame with her stint in Color’s TV’s popular show ‘Meri aashiqui tumse hi’ recalls her fondest memory from the show. Priyanka Chandel is a popular face in the world of television. The actress who has appeared in eminent shows like Splitsvilla, Meri aashiqui tumse hi and more recently recalled her fondest memory from the shoot of her show ‘Meri aashiqui tumse hi’.

Recalling her selection for the show, Priyanka told us that she was selected for the show right after her stint for splitsvilla. She revealed that mukta who is the creative director of balaji decided to audition her after she saw a clip of Priyanka from splitsvilla on YouTube. The actress later tells us that the next thing she remembers is shooting for Meri aashiqui with director Anil V Kumar.

Further talking about her first day Priyanka revealed how she was awestruck upon seeing the boss lady Ekta Kapoor on the sets of the show. Priyanka said,“ I don’t know whether I should share this incident or not. But on the first day of my shoot for Meri aashiqui tumse hi, Ekta Kapoor came on the set & briefed us about the episode. Honestly, it was like dream come true when I saw her on set for the first time.”

The actress also spoke about her favourite memory from the sets and said, “I still remember how while shooting for the Maha Episode of Meri ashiqui tumse hi, It was so cold and we were supposed to shoot for the murder sequence of my character shanaila in the rains. I was freezing, but the entire team was very supportive. After every shot I was given some warm tea along with blanket.”

It has been quite a few years that the show went off air, but fans of the show still remember each and every character. What do you think of Priyanka’s character in the show?