Puneett Chouksey: Sesame seeds are lingering memory of our childhood festivities

Actor Puneett Chouksey has some memorable memories of the harvesting festivals of Lohri and Makar Sankranti.

He says: “The joyous festivals of Lohri and Makar Sankranti are here. These festivals with their agrarian roots signify the end of chilly winters and a move towards warmer, sunny days. It is truly a happy time for all of us. Sesame seeds (til) are an integral part of these festivals as they are used to make special snacks during these festivals. The snacks made out of these seeds carry with them the lingering remembrance of our childhood festivities.”

The ‘Sirf Tum’ actor reveals being a foodie and shared how he use to celebrate the festival during childhood.

He said: I’m a foodie, and food is an important part of Lohri and Makar Sankranti celebrations. I remember when I was a kid, a typical Lohri day would start with my friends in my hometown going from door to door asking for traditional sweets such as gajak, chikki, jaggery, popcorn, sesame seeds (til), rewari and peanuts.”

“Then as the night falls, family and neighbours use to sit around a holy bonfire enjoying Lohri-special snacks. I remember, as kids, we used to dine on til ke ladoo and gajak on the days around Makar Sankranti. They were all home made stuff and used to last for weeks. Taste and aroma of til is very subtle yet it remains with you all your life. And interestingly they seem exciting only in the month of January not round the year,” he adds.

Puneett has earlier also featured in shows like ‘Sadda Haq’, ‘Laal Ishq’, ‘Shakti’, ‘Naagin 3’ among others.