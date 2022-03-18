- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

Rachi Sharma makes acting debut with 'Woh Toh Hai Albela'

By Glamsham Bureau
Rachi Sharma is all set to made her acting debut with the television show ‘Woh toh Hai Albela’.

Talking about her character Rachi shares: ” I am playing the character of Rashmi who is very soft spoken, lovely and very emotional. She loves her sisters very much and she goes after her mother.”

Sharing about her preparations for the character she says: ” It’s my debut show so I tried to get into the depth of the character so that it looks natural to the audience and they accept me as their family member.”

The actress who hails from Indore came to Mumbai to fulfill her dreams of becoming an actress.

She further elaborates her shooting experience with her co-actors.

“It didn’t felt like I was shooting for the first time because the atmosphere was very positive. All my co-stars suported me and guided me wherever I needed help. Now we guys are like a family and we even call each other by their character names or the relationship we have with each other as per the show. So it’s amazing working with everyone,” concludes Rachi.

