Raghav Juyal: Don’t like to go much by the script on reality shows

Actor-dancer and TV personality Raghav Juyal says he does not like to go by the script while hosting reality shows.

By Glamsham Editorial
Raghav Juyal
“Generally shows have scripting. I don’t like to go much by the script. I do everything in the moment and capture it and then have fun. It comes with all honesty. I believe in that,” Raghav told IANS.

He will soon be seen hosting the third season of Dance Deewane, which is judged by Madhuri Dixit Nene, Dharmesh Yelande and Tushar Kalia.

Raghav, who has collaborated with Dharmesh many times in the past, says it is like having a family-like vibe on set. “Even with Madhuri ma’am we have a good bond. I think it is like a family and when you see the show,” he said.

Previously, Raghav has featured in dance-based films and has hosted reality shows. He rose to fame after being a finalist in the dance reality shows such as Dance India Dance. He was later seen hosting the show, besides the franchise Nach Baliye 7, Super Dancer and Dance Plus among others.

Raghav was also seen in films such as ABCD 2,Street Dancer 3D, and Bahut Hua Sammaan, and will next be seen in the Siddhant Chaturvedi starrer Yudhra.

“You can call me a dance deewana,” said Raghav, whose new show, Dance Deewane, airs on Colors.  –ians/dc/vnc

