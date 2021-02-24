ADVERTISEMENT
TV News

Raghav Juyal: I don't take things seriously

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, Feb 24 (IANS) Actor-dancer and TV personality Raghav Juyal has opened up about his journey from a reality show to Bollywood. He says he loves what he does and makes things playful because he does not like being too serious.

“The journey is on right now. As an actor I am very initial and I am doing a lot of things. As a host, it has been several years for me but I am enjoying the process and the journey. I love what I do and I make it playful. I think that is the best part about me. I don’t stay serious much. I don’t take things seriously,” Raghav told IANS.

He calls his journey “fun”.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is my work. As actors, our job is to entertain and so I make it playful and I want that the atmosphere around me should also be playful. So, I try to reach the audience as well. So, I will try yes. Journey is on and it is fun,” he added.

Raghav will be seen hosting the dance-based reality show “Dance Deewane 3”. The show will have Madhuri Dixit Nene, Dharmesh Yelande and Tushar Kalia as judges.

–IANS

ADVERTISEMENT

dc/vnc

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleShivangi Joshi looks like a baby doll in this outfit
Next articleErica Fernandes looks glam in black outfit
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Bigg Boss 14: Rubina Dilaik wins show

Glamsham Editorial - 0
TV actress Rubina Dilaik was declared winner of Bigg Boss season 14, in a star-studded grand finale
Read more
News

Madhuri Dixit vows to play cupid, look for 36 gunns!

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Madhuri Dixit along with Tushar Kalia, Dharmesh Yelande, Raghav Juyal left everyone speechless with their killer moves, exceptional performances and their words too!
Read more
News

Madhuri Dixit is fascinated by the K-pop dance style

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Madhuri Dixit Nene is fascinated by the currently popular K-pop dance style, says youngsters are hooked on it & any kind of dancing is dancing.
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Nikki Tamboli post Bigg Boss 14: I may do Bollywood films...

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, Feb 24 (IANS) Nikki Tamboli, who finished in the top three spot of Bigg Boss 14, now looks forward to working in...

The hardest thing Kate Lawler has experienced – becoming a mom

Rohan Mehra

Rohan Mehra trying to break his ‘good boy’ image

Sara Khan on a much needed break

Sara Khan holidays at Maldives, says she needed a break

Ronit Roy with Kranti Gada COO Shemaroo TV

Ronit Roy returns to TV with ‘Jurm aur Jazbaat’

Ravi Dubey

Ravi Dubey opens up on TV-to-OTT spin-offs

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021