Raghav Juyal: I don't take things seriously

ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, Feb 24 (IANS) Actor-dancer and TV personality Raghav Juyal has opened up about his journey from a reality show to Bollywood. He says he loves what he does and makes things playful because he does not like being too serious.

“The journey is on right now. As an actor I am very initial and I am doing a lot of things. As a host, it has been several years for me but I am enjoying the process and the journey. I love what I do and I make it playful. I think that is the best part about me. I don’t stay serious much. I don’t take things seriously,” Raghav told IANS.

He calls his journey “fun”.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is my work. As actors, our job is to entertain and so I make it playful and I want that the atmosphere around me should also be playful. So, I try to reach the audience as well. So, I will try yes. Journey is on and it is fun,” he added.

Raghav will be seen hosting the dance-based reality show “Dance Deewane 3”. The show will have Madhuri Dixit Nene, Dharmesh Yelande and Tushar Kalia as judges.

–IANS

ADVERTISEMENT

dc/vnc