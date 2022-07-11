Rahil Azam to be seen in Yash Patnaik’s Control Room

- Advertisement -

After donning khaki in a sitcom, Maddam Sir – Kuch Baat Hai Kyunki Jazbaat Hai, Rahil Azam will now be seen wearing the black coat in Yash Patnaik’s Control Room.

Earlier, it was reported that Nishant Malkhani, who was seen as the male lead in Yash’s previous show, Rakshabandhan…Rasal Apne Bhai Ki Dhal has been roped in to play a formidable cop in Control Room.

The latest development is that the makers have signed Rahil to play a lawyer in the show.

Informs a source associated with Control Room, “Rahil will play Mohit Chettani, India’s number one criminal lawyer. He hates cops and is the antagonist in the show. The makers chose him for his intensity and personality, which fit the bill perfectly. The shoot for the show has commenced and the unit is shooting at real locations, too.”

This isn’t the first time the actor will be seen wearing a black coat and presenting his arguments in a courtroom. Rahil had essayed the role of advocate Rashid Momin in an episode of Court Room – Sachchai Hazir Ho. The actor has a huge fan following and has one of the best bodies in the business.