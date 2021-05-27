Rahul Vaidya’s ALY song for Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin bring back Bigg Boss 14 memories

Adv.

Bigg Boss 14 runner up Rahul Vaidya ’s ALY song si finally out now that he used to sing for friends Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin during their time together in the reality show.

The singer shared the news with everyone as he shared the first poster of the music video on his social media. Moreover, fans are elated to know that Rakhi Sawant is also a part of the music video.

The song is out now and all Jasly and Raly fans are loving the song. Surprisingly, the lyrics of the song, as the poster says, have been written by Aly and Rakhi. Rahul Vaidya melodious voice for Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin bring back our Bigg Boss 14 memories.

Check out Rahul Vaidya’s ALY song for Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin below:

I miss u @jasminbhasin & @rahulvaidya23 yeh gaane se apne saare din yaad aagaye ❤️❤️ — Aly Goni (@AlyGoni) May 27, 2021