Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar tied the knot on 16 July 2021. He was the 1st Runner up of Bigg Boss season 14 and since then his fan following has been increasing enormously. Yesterday The singer completed 2 million followers on Instagram.

Sharing photos from the celebration, he wrote, “Thank you for making it a 2 million family!Though the love that you all give me is beyond any number. Over the moon Special thanks to My RKVIAN.”

Check out the videos and photos below: