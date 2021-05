Adv.

Bigg Boss 13 runner-up Rahul Vaidya drove to the airport with Disha Parmar by his side.

While Rahul gave a goodbye kiss to Disha on her forehead in the car before leaving for Cape Town.

Rahul wore a pink t-shirt and ripped jeans. On the other hand Disha wore a navy blue t-shirt and blue jeans. Both look beautiful. Check out the photo below.