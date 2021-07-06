Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar reveal their wedding date

Adv.

Singer Rahul Vaidya and television actor Disha Parmar are set to tie the knot on July 16, in the presence of close friends and family.

It was during his stay inside the Bigg Boss house that he realised his love for Disha. The singer proposed to her on national television, which she accepted.

Rahul Vaidya shared a post on Instagram and captioned, “With the blessings of our families, we are delighted to share the special moment with you all . We are elated to announce that our wedding is set to take place on 16th July 2021. We seek your love and blessings as we begin this new chapter of love and togetherness.

He finished shooting for the adventure reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, which will premiere on July 17. Disha, meanwhile, is known for her roles in shows such as Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara and Woh Apna Sa.

