Rahul Vaidya-Disha Parmar’s video ‘Madhanya’ to release on April 18

Celebrity couple Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar have shared the first poster of their upcoming music video ‘Madhanya’ on social media. The music video will premiere on April 18. The poster sees the singer and the actress-model, dressed as bride and groom, in a romantic dance pose. Calling this as “the wedding love song”, they wrote about how they can’t wait to see fan reaction to the song.

“Presenting to you the poster of our song that you guys have been waiting for !!🤩🤩 From our hearts to yours … “ the wedding love song” arrives on 18 th April.. can’t wait for you’ll to see and hear it ❤️😍 @rahulvaidyarkv @aseeskaurmusic @dj.lijo @djchetas @kumaarofficial @anshul300 @irajanbir @desimusicfactory @raghav.sharma.14661,” wrote Disha.

A few days back both Rahul and Disha posted wedding stills from the music video, which sparked off rumours of them tying the knot.

Rahul was in the “Bigg Boss 14” till earlier this year, when he realised his feelings for Disha and proposed to her.