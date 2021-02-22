ADVERTISEMENT
TV News

Rahul Vaidya on girlfriend Disha Parmar: She’s most beautiful thing that has happened to me

Singer Rahul Vaidya, who reached the top two in the grand finale of Bigg Boss 14, has opened up about his plans with girlfriend Disha Parmar

By Glamsham Editorial
Rahul Vaidya
Rahul Vaidya
Mumbai, Feb 22: Singer Rahul Vaidya, who reached the top two in the grand finale of Bigg Boss 14, has opened up about his plans with girlfriend Disha Parmar. He says she is the best thing that has happened to him in life.

Talking about the plans of wedding, Rahul revealed, “I think I don’t get on to planning it. But I don’t want to waste time. She is the most beautiful thing that has happened to me and she is just beautiful as hell. I can’t wait (to start my life with her).”

It was during his journey in Bigg Boss 14, when Rahul had proposed Disha on her birthday on the occasion of her birthday.

Earlier, this month, Disha entered the show and said yes to Rahul when he once again went down on his knees for his lady love on national TV.

Rahul Vaidya was one of the top five contestants in the recently concluded Salman Khan hosted BIGG BOSS 14. He reached the top two and lost to television actress Rubina Dilaik.

