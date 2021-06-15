Rahul Vaidya remembers Sushant Singh Rajput by singing ‘Main Tumhara’ song from his last film Dil Bechara

Adv.

Many celebrities from the television and film industry remembered the late Sushant Singh Rajput on his death anniversary on June 14. Rahul Vaidya had a special dedication for the late actor.

Rahul Vaidya is currently in Cape Town shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11.

He dedicated a song to Sushant on his 1st death anniversary by singing ‘Main Tumhara’ song from his last film Dil Bechara. The singer shared a series of videos on his Instagram story.

It was not just celebrities from the entertainment industries, but Sushant’s fans also remembered him on the day. From social media posts, lighting candles in front of his house demanding justice, they also paid tribute to the actor on his death anniversary.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sudden demise on June 14, 2020, has left a void in the hearts of his close ones and fans.

Check out Rahul Vaidya singing ‘Main Tumhara’ song from Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara below: