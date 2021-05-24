Rahul Vaidya shares the poster of his new song ‘ALY’ made for the people who are close to his heart Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin

Adv.

Bigg Boss 14 contestants Rahul Vaidya and Aly Goni are bros for life. Rahul and Aly are fondly called as RaLy by the fans. They developed a strong bond during their stay in the Bigg Boss house.

Rahul Vaidya dropped the surprise today and shared the poster of the song ‘ALY’. The song is made for the people who are close to his heart Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin.

In the poster, Rahul Vaidya is posing with a guitar and looking absolutely dashing as ever.

He captioned, “A song extremely close to my heart made for people I love! ❤️ ALY out on 27th. @alygoni @jasminbhasin



The song will be out on 27th May 2021. The lyrics of the song are penned by Aly Goni and Rakhi Sawant.

Check out the poster below: