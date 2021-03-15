Rahul Vaidya slays in anarkali kurta and grooves on ‘Khwaja mere Khwaja’; Aly Goni drops a sweetest comment on the video

Rahul Vaidya and his girlfriend, Disha Parmar has been sharing some beautiful photos from the ceremonies of their close friends, Yash Bhatia and Megha Israni.
Rahul Vaidya shared some pictures from the wedding and captioned, “At my dearest @meghaisrani & @yashbhatia20 ’s beautiful wedding!💫❤️”
Rahul Vaidya is seen wearing beige anarkali kurta. He is looking absolutely handsome in this traditional outfit.
Rahul Vaidya shared an Instagram reel and captioned, “Khwaja mere Khwaja …✨” In the video, he is seen grooving on Hrithik Roshan’s song Khwaja mere Khwaja from Jodhaa Akbar. Also seen doing the iconic step of the famous song.
His brother and close friend thanks to Bigg Boss 14 season, Aly Goni drops the sweetest comment on the video saying, “Ali ka dulara ❤️”.
Aly Goni and Rahul Vaidya shared lovely bond durinf their stay in Bigg Boss 14 house.