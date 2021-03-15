ADVERTISEMENT
TV News

Rahul Vaidya slays in anarkali kurta and grooves on ‘Khwaja mere Khwaja’; Aly Goni drops a sweetest comment on the video

Rahul Vaidya shared an Instagram reel and captioned, “Khwaja mere Khwaja ...✨” In the video, he is seen grooving on Hrithik Roshan’s song Khwaja mere Khwaja from Jodhaa Akbar. Also seen doing the iconic step of the famous song.

By Shweta Ghadashi
Rahul Vaidya slays in anarkali kurta and grooves on ‘Khwaja mere Khwaja ‘; Aly Goni gives a sweetest comment on the video
Rahul Vaidya slays in anarkali kurta and grooves on ‘Khwaja mere Khwaja ‘; Aly Goni gives a sweetest comment on the video
ADVERTISEMENT
Rahul Vaidya and his girlfriend, Disha Parmar has been sharing some beautiful photos from the ceremonies of their close friends, Yash Bhatia and Megha Israni.

Rahul Vaidya shared some pictures from the wedding and captioned, “At my dearest @meghaisrani & @yashbhatia20 ’s beautiful wedding!💫❤️”

Rahul Vaidya is seen wearing beige anarkali kurta. He is looking absolutely handsome in this traditional outfit.

Rahul Vaidya shared an Instagram reel and captioned, “Khwaja mere Khwaja …✨” In the video, he is seen grooving on Hrithik Roshan’s song Khwaja mere Khwaja from Jodhaa Akbar. Also seen doing the iconic step of the famous song.

ADVERTISEMENT

His brother and close friend thanks to Bigg Boss 14 season, Aly Goni drops the sweetest comment on the video saying, “Ali ka dulara ❤️”.

Aly Goni and Rahul Vaidya shared lovely bond durinf their stay in Bigg Boss 14 house.

Check out  Rahul Vaidya slays in anarkali kurta and grooves on ‘Khwaja mere Khwaja below:
Rahul Vaidya and Aly Goni
Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar
ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleAlia Bhatt shares the first look of Sita from RRR movie on her Birthday
Next articleGalaxy Tab S6 Lite gets One UI 3.1, Samsung DeX support
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Asim Riaz, Shivaleeka Oberoi to feature in ‘Saiyyonee’

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Bigg Boss 13 star Asim Riaz and Khuda Haafiz actress Shivaleeka Oberoi will be seen together
Read more
Fashion n Lifestyle

Tina Datta poses in black and white swim suit alongside Swimming Pool

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Tina Datta is getting the temperatures soaring in these hot swim suit pictures.
Read more
Fashion n Lifestyle

Shehnaaz Gill flaunts her perfect body

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Shehnaaz Gill looks drop dead gorgeous in orange outfit
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Teenaged Pedri included in Spain squad

Sub junior hockey: Haryana, UP, Odisha, Jharkhand in semis

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Simdega (Jharkhand), March 15 (IANS) Continuing the string of one-sided matches at the 11th Hockey India Sub Junior Women's National Championship, defending champions Haryana...

Olympic torch relay to kick off on schedule

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Tokyo, March 15 (IANS) The Tokyo Olympics torch relay will kick off as scheduled in northeastern Japan's Fukushima prefecture on March 25, organisers...

USA u-19 national cricket from April 4 in Texas

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Los Altos (California), March 15 (IANS) USA Cricket on Monday confirmed the schedule, groups, format, and match officials for the first ever USA Cricket...

Indian tent pegging team named for World Cup qualifiers

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Greater Noida, March 15 (IANS) The Indian tent pegging team was the World Cup Qualifier has been announced. At the conclusion of the...

Radhika Apte on 'OK Computer': Excited about my first sci-fi project

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 15 (IANS) Actress Radhika Apte is all set for her upcoming series "OK Computer". She says she is excited, because this...
ADVERTISEMENT

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates