ADVERTISEMENT
TV News

Rahul Vaidya: Surprisingly I’m not sad at not winning Bigg Boss 14

Singer Rahul Vaidya lost out to Rubina Dilaik, says he is surprisingly not sad that he has not won the controversial BIGG BOSS 14

By Glamsham Editorial
Rahul Vaidya not sad not winning Bigg Boss 14
Rahul Vaidya not sad not winning Bigg Boss 14
ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, Feb 22: Singer Rahul Vaidya reached the top two in the grand finale of Bigg Boss 14, and lost out to Rubina Dilaik. He says he is surprisingly not sad that he has not won the controversial reality show.

Rahul had a journey of over 140 days in the house. He is happy that reached the final two. The grand finale took place on Sunday night.

“(I am) Very happy. Never had my expectations from the day I entered the show. Just got into playing the game and got appreciated. I reached the top two and surprisingly I am not even sad that I have not won. I am more than happy that I have played the game gracefully and that I am getting back home to my folks and girlfriend,” exclaimed Rahul.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rahul had a love-hate relationship with the season’s winner Rubina.

“We still don’t know the inception of our fights. But we have promised each other that we do not want to take this forward. What happens in Bigg Boss stays in Bigg Boss. So, I don’t think I want to have any sort of negativity between us,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleRough patch hit Kim Kardashian, Kanye West’s marriage 2 years back
Next articleBigg Boss 14: Rubina Dilaik wins show
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik: Already missing the house

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik says she is already missing the house where she stayed for over 100 days.
Read more
News

Bigg Boss 14: Rubina Dilaik wins show

Glamsham Editorial - 0
TV actress Rubina Dilaik was declared winner of Bigg Boss season 14, in a star-studded grand finale
Read more
News

Bigg Boss 14 cemented Eijaz Khan’s bond with Pavitra Punia

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Eijaz and evicted housemate Pavitra Punias romance gathered ground while they spent time in the season 14 house.
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021