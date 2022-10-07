Rajan Shahi’s ‘Aai Kuthe Kay Karte’ crosses 800 episodes

It was celebration time on the sets of Rajan Shahi’s ‘Aai Kuthe Kay Karte’ as the show completed 800 episodes. The team celebrated with a small puja and a little lunch party. The entire cast and crew unit assembled and celebrated the day with a havan and then all the team members joined in the celebration and danced and had lunch together.

The show has always been special for producer Shahi. “A mother is someone who is always at the centre of the household and this show talks about her point of view, her journey and how she looks at things,” he says, adding, “We are known to make shows on family relationships. But here we found a very unique window into a family and around the inter-relationships. We found a beautiful window of the story of a mother’s point of view and how all the relationships surround her. We felt that this was a very sensitive story. We always like to explore stories which are about inter-relationships, and that has been a huge Hallmark of our production house.”

Aai Kuthe Kay Karte is a landmark and a trend setter in the Marathi GEC. When the show was launched two years back, it created a trend. In fact, Shahi’s Anupamaa is inspired by Aai Kuthe Kay Karte. The show also happens to be the first regional production of DKP (Directors Kut Production) and is a top-rated show of the Marathi GEC.

Rajan Shahi’s mom Deepa Shahi who is co-producer of Anupama also made a rare appearance. Cast of Anupama and Aai Kuthe also bond very well as they meet on various occasions and teams share a lovely bond. Aai Kuthe Kay Karte cast includes Madhurani Prabhulkar, Milind Gawli, Medha Jambotkar, Abhishek Deshmukh, Niranjan Kulkarni, Apurva Gore, Kishor Mahabole, Kedar Shirshekar, Poonam Chandorkar, Sheetal Kshirsagar. The show airs Monday to Saturday 7.30 pm on Star Pravah.

Rajan Shahi is an A list producer whose goodwill is exemplary, and audiences love to see his shows.