ADVERTISEMENT
TV News

Rajat Verma’s character in ‘Ishk Par Zor Nahin’ has many shades

Rajat Verma has opened up on his character in the upcoming daily soap Ishk Par Zor Nahin

By Glamsham Bureau
Rajat Verma of 'Ishk Par Zor Nahin'
Rajat Verma of 'Ishk Par Zor Nahin'
ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, March 9: TV actor Rajat Verma has opened up on his character in the upcoming daily soap Ishk Par Zor Nahin. Rajat loves the fact that Kartik, his character in the show, has many shades.

The actor gained popularity as Rishi Roy in the romantic thriller television show Beyhadh 2, and he says that Kartik is an updated version of Rishi.

“My character Kartik in the new show is a better version of Rishi Roy of Beyhadh 2. This character has many shades and I am really excited for this. People had given me so much of love in my previous show and I hope they will continue giving me the same love and support in my new journey as well,” Rajat Verma shared.

ADVERTISEMENT

Divulging details, the actor added, “Kartik belongs to a very upfront family in Delhi. Kartik is a sensible boy who has good humour as well. He believes in equality and holds good values.”

“Ishk Par Zor Nahin” is pitched as a new-age love story of two opposite personalities, Ahaan and Ishqi, who share polarising viewpoints about marriage. The show starring Param Singh, Akshita Mudgal, Rajat Verma and Shagun Sharma will air on Sony TV from March 15.

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous article‘Kaala chashma’ composers Prem Hardeep out with new song ‘Belafz baatein’
Next articleArshi Khan buys a flat in Mumbai
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

When Rajat Verma was intimidated by Jennifer Winget

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Actor Rajat Verma, who will be seen playing a pivotal role in "Beyhadh 2", got intimidated while working with Jennifer Winget for the first time on the show. "Beyhadh 2" will soon air on Sony TV.
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021