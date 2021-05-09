Rajesh Shringarpure: Important to acknowledge, appreciate your child

Adv.

Actor Rajesh Shringarpure, who is part of the show Punyashlok Ahilyabai, says that it has taught him the importance of encouragement and appreciation by parents in a child’s life.

The actor, who plays the role of Ahilyabai’s father-in-law Malhar Rao Holkar in the show, says that this helps children feel proud and teaches them how to “talk positively about themselves”.

“By acknowledging and appreciating, you’re showing your child how to think and talk positively about themselves. You’re helping your child learn how to recognise when they do well and feel proud of themselves,” he says.

Adv.

The actor says that this will help them become more optimistic and prepare them to take up challenges.

“They’re also more likely to keep trying and to be optimistic when they face challenges. This is because encouraging words can increase students’ intrinsic motivation,” he says.

Punyashlok Ahilyabai airs on Sony Entertainment Television.