Adv.
Adv.
TVNews

Rajesh Shringarpure on fitness regime to acquire look of mighty Malhar Rao Holkar

By Glamsham Bureau
Rajesh Shringarpure on fitness regime to acquire look of mighty Malhar Rao Holkar
Rajesh Shringarpure | pic courtesy: instagram
Adv.

Rajesh Shringarpure plays Subedaar Malhar Rao Holkar in “Punyashlok Ahilyabai”, a role that demands the actor to look fit, sturdy and strong, and he focuses a lot on his fitness routine.

“For me, fitness means being flexible, strong and having the strength and stamina, so that I can give my 100 per cent throughout the day. I believe it takes sheer discipline and dedication when it comes to health and living our best life,” he says.

“To play Malhar Rao, I am expected to have a muscular and strong look, for which I do weight-lifts at least three to four times a week. On other days, I engage in rigorous cardio exercises. I practice intermittent fasting and eat only homecooked food. Additionally, I make sure to complete at least 10k steps everyday as it helps me to avoid a sedentary lifestyle,” he adds.

Adv.

He concludes: “We shouldn’t forget to identify what works best for our respective body types and follow that religiously.”

“Punyashlok Ahilyabai” airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

Adv.
Source@rajesh_shringarpure_official
Previous articleShanaya Kapoor’s belly dance stuns BFFs
Next articleDon't get bogged down by expectations, PM tells Tokyo-bound athletes
Adv.
Adv.
Adv.

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates